Pokémon

Should you evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokémon Go?

You might face a difficult choice by deciding to evolve Galarian Corsola into its second form Cursola, depending on how you play Pokémon Go.
Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 04:13 pm

Every Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Go can be useful to you if you know how to use them and in what activities. You normally want the strongest form of a Pokémon, but things get interesting when you consider Galarian Corsola and if you should evolve it into Cursola.

Although Cursola is a stronger form of this Pokémon family, there are several reasons you may prefer the base form over its evolved form. You’ll want to consider the stats and moveset for both the base and evolved form, as well as where you can use it. We’ll give a distinct breakdown between Galarian Corsola and Cursola, making it easier for you to make your choice in Pokémon Go.

Should you evolve Galarian Corsola into Cursola in Pokemon Go?

Galarian Corsola with a grey and pink background
Galarain Cursola is a tough Pokémon to unlock as you can only get it from 7km eggs. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Although you want to evolve a Galarian Corsola at least once to unlock the Pokédex entry for Cursola, Galarian Corsola is the better option to keep and use as your primary choice. What makes Galarian Corsola a superior option to have in your collection, at its strongest, is how useful it is in the Great League.

The Great League and other specialty cups associated with those categories have a 1,500 CP maximum requirement. None of your Pokémon can exceed this CP; this is where Galarian Cursola shines in Pokémon Go. Its maximum CP is 1,692, which means it can reach some of its best stats closer to 1,500 than other Pokémon can when they battle in this competition.

Cursola, on the other hand, has a maximum CP of 3,463. It’s considerably stronger than Galarian Corsola, and some might even feel motivated to use it in the Master League. However, compared to other Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, 3,463 CP is not a huge deal, especially for a Ghost-type. Several Pokémon in the Master League are dual type Pokémon, giving them several resistances and weaknesses that give them an advantage in these heated competitions. It’s tough for Cursola to face off against them, even though it shares a similar moveset to Galarian Corsola.

What’s more, catching a Galarian Cursola will be tough. When it makes its debut during the Max Out Finale event, you can only get them from 7km eggs, alongside several other Galarian Pokémon that have been released to the mobile game. Because of how rare this Pokémon will be and how difficult it is to track down, there’s a good chance you might not even walk away with one after the event, let alone two.

Because of these hurdles, we recommend focusing on trying to get the best Galarian Corsola you can get in Pokémon Go. After you have a Galarian Corsoa that you want to use in the Great League, with a proper moveset, you can start worrying about and focus on evolving a spare Galarian Corsola into Cursola.

You can expect to use Cursola often outside of PvP, and typically in three-star and potentially even five-star raids. It’ll all come down to the opponent you’re facing off against and what moves you’ve taught Cursola. For the best Cursola, you’ll want the same moveset you give Galarian Corsola in the Great League, which is the fast move Astonish and the charged moves Night Shade and Power Gem.

Galarian Corsula is your PvP Great League choice, and Cursola is your PvE choice, facing off against Team Rocket or in raids you find while wandering around your neighborhood playing Pokémon Go. Despite being in the same family, these two are widely different uses. A powerful Galarian Corsola should be your priority at first, but after that, evolving a spare one and getting a Cursola is a good choice, but don’t expect to use it against other players.

Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years.