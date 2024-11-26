The best moveset for Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go

When figuring out how to best use a Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it all comes down to their attack and stats. These need to complement each other. For anyone who wants to add Galarian Corsola to their collection and team, figuring out their best moveset is critical.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple attacks you could teach Galarian Corsola that might feel like the best choice. As a Ghost-type, it’s tricky to know the correct combination. Ghost-type Pokémon can be useful, but it all depends on your opponent, and what other Pokémon you have on your team. You’ll want to consider your teammates carefully, but Galarian Corsola has a bright future in the Great League. To make that future possible, we’ll be helping you figure out the best moveset you can teach Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Corsola’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Galarian Corsola is a defensive powerhouse in the Great League. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

As a Ghost-type Pokémon, Galarian Corsola is weak against Dark and Ghost-type attacks but resistant against Bug, Fighting, Normal, and Poison-type moves. Its weaknesses and resistances are not a huge list in Pokémon Go, but it’s still a great choice overall, especially in the Great League. The best moveset you can teach Galarian Corsola is the fast move Astonish, and the charged moves Night Shade and Power Gem.

Attack Name Attack Type Damage Energy Fast Move Astonish Ghost-type 12 3.33 Charged Attack Night Shade Ghost-type 80 45 Charged Attack Power Gem Rock-type 85 50

Whenever discussing Ghost-type moves, Astonish is usually at the bottom of the list as a fast move. It’s an attack that does 12 damage and gives 3.3 energy per turn, but it takes three turns. The overall damage for this attack has gone up in recent years, which has made it a significant improvement as a recommended choice, especially if the other option is Tackle. With Tackle, it’s an attack that does three damage and gives three energy, and only takes one move to use. Although Tackle can be used more often, Astonish beats it out in damage and energy use, making the choice clear.

For Galarian Corsola’s charged moves, there are a few more choices to consider. These are all the charged moves Galarian Corsola can learn in Pokémon Go.

Night Shade (Ghost-type)

Power Gem (Rock-type)

Rock Blast (Rock-type)

When it comes to picking between these three charged moves, Night Shade and Power Gem are the strongest ones. Night Shade, as a Ghost-type move, does 80 damage and only needs 45 energy. With Power Gem, its roughly the same, a Rock-type attack that does 85 damage for 50 energy. The two are nearly identical, giving you options when you can use these attacks against an opponent. It’s a close race between these three, as Rock Blast is a Rock-type move that does 50 damage for 40 energy, and the hard decrease in overall damage from Rock Blast makes Power Gem a better Rock-type move.

Is Galarian Corsola good in Pokémon Go?

Galarian Corsola is a fantastic Pokémon, but only if you use it in the Great League and the other specialty leagues against Pokémon at or under 1,500 CP. It can’t compete in the Ultra or Master Leagues, and you want to keep it at these lower categories.

What makes Galarian Corsola a great choice in Pokémon is its a Ghost-type with limited weaknesses, and a fantastic defense, with a decent attack. If you were to get it as close to 1,500 CP as possible, it would have 99 attack, 162 defense, and 139 health. You can use it as your first Pokémon or your final one against an opponent, given the amount of defense it has. You can’t go wrong with this choice, especially given its moveset, where it can use Night Shade or Power Gem relatively consistently with Astonish as its fast move.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy