How to get Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go

The addition of a new Pokémon is always a welcome sight in Pokémon Go, and anyone on the hunt for Galarian Corsola will want to act quickly. This elusive Ghost-type Pokémon won’t always be around, and when it is, you’ll want a chance to add it to your collection.

Like many Pokémon, Galarian Corsola only appears in a few places. If you want to increase your chances of getting it, knowing where you can catch it is important. With Galarian Corsola making its debut during the end of the Max Out season, we can expect to see it in future seasons and events, but in smaller doses. For those who are looking to catch Galarian Corsola immediately in Pokémon Go, we can highlight the best way to get it, potentially netting you a Shiny version.

Where to find Galarain Corsola in Pokémon Go

Galarian Corsola makes its debut as the Max Out season comes to a close. Image via Niantic

The Max Out Finale event takes place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, and you’ll have a chance to catch Galarian Corsola by hatching it from 7km eggs. These are the eggs you can receive from other Pokémon Go players. So long as they are on your friend’s list, they send you a gift, and you have space to hold an egg in your collection. You should have at least nine slots, with three bonus ones on the bottom.

With Galarian Corsola making its debut in 7km eggs, the competition to get this Pokémon will be tough. Several other Galarian Pokémon have a chance to appear by hatching this egg, and that means you might need to hatch several before there’s a chance of seeing one. Typically, Pokémon that hatch from eggs have much higher stats than the one you catch from the wild. This could mean you only need to hatch the one, and you’re set. Still, expect this to be a tedious process.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Galarian Pokémon you might hatch while attempting to catch a Galarian Corsola in Pokémon Go. We added an asterisk (*) to the end of their name to indicate if there’s a chance to catch their Shiny version when they hatch. We can confirm Galarian Corsola does have its Shiny version available immediately during its debut, which is always a plus.

Galarian Corsola*

Galarian Darumaka*

Galarian Farfetch’d*

Galarian Meowth*

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Galarian Stunfisk*

Galarian Yamask*

Galarian Zigzagoon*

Based on what Niantic has shared, the 7km eggs are the only way to hatch a Galarian Corsola. It won’t appear in any raids, Field Research tasks, Special Research tickets you can purchase, or the Collection Challenge. You’ll want to free up as many egg slots you can hold in Pokémon Go, increasing your chances of getting one from a friend. Thankfully, the event does feature a passive bonus to all players where the egg distance requirements will go down by half, so you’ll have to walk less than you do to hatch it, putting it close to a 2km egg.

The chances of getting this Pokémon might not be in your favor. If you hatch it, make it your buddy and walk around with it to earn Galarian Corsola Candy. After you have at least 50, you can evolve it into a Cursola and begin using it against other Pokémon Go players.

