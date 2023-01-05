Revavroom weaknesses and 5 best counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Revavroom is one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s most memorable new Pokémon. Not only do it and its pre-evolved form, Varoom, appear in the wild across Paldea, but they also power the five themed Starmobiles driven by Team Star bosses. Each of these Starmobiles has a unique type and exclusive move, so you’ll want to make sure you’ve studied your Pokémon type strengths and weaknesses before taking them on.

If you’re struggling to defeat a Team Star boss or a strong Revavroom, don’t feel bad–they’re some of the toughest opponents in the game. We’ve compiled a complete list of Revavroom’s weaknesses, including the weaknesses of each Team Star Starmobile, and the Pokémon best suited to counter these engine-like creatures.

Here are all Revavroom weaknesses and the five best Pokémon to counter it with in Scarlet and Violet.

Revavroom weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Regular Revavroom

Standard Revavrooms, such as the wild ones you can find in Paldea’s nooks and crannies and those used in battle by regular Trainers, are always the same type. Revavroom is a dual Steel- and Poison-type Pokémon; it evolves from Varoom at level 40, which is also a Steel- and Poison-type. These two Pokémon are the only two in the entire franchise that have this type combination, and it’s a tricky one.

Revavroom’s biggest type weakness is Ground. Using a strong Ground-type move like Earthquake will take advantage of its 4x Ground weakness and knock it out quickly. Its Special Defense stat is generally lower than its Defense stat, so look for Special Ground-type moves to really pack a punch. Note that while Revavroom doesn’t have the ability Levitate, it can learn the Electric-type move Magnet Rise, which allows it to avoid Ground-type moves for five turns.

If a Revavroom you’re facing uses Magnet Rise, you’ll want to swap to Fire-type moves instead. Fire is Revavroom’s only other weakness besides Ground, but it only does the standard 2x super effective damage instead of Ground’s 4x. While Poison-types would normally be weak to Psychic-type moves, Revavroom’s Steel typing prevents this. It’s also completely immune to Poison-type moves, so don’t bother trying to poison it.

Starmobile Revavrooms

Each of Team Star’s five Starmobiles, which are powered by Revavrooms, have a unique type. These types correspond with those of the Team Star boss who uses it. For example, Team Star fire crew boss Mela uses a pure Fire-type Revavroom. Each Starmobile also has a signature move that matches its unique type as well as a different ability.

Mela’s Starmobile

Type: Fire

Signature move: Blazing Torque

Ability: Speed Boost

Weaknesses: Water, Ground, Rock

Atticus’ Starmobile

Type: Poison

Signature move: Noxious Torque

Ability: Toxic Debris

Weaknesses: Ground, Psychic

Note that Atticus’ Starmobile is a pure Poison-type rather than a dual Poison- and Steel-type, which makes it vulnerable to Psychic-type moves but removes its weakness to Fire-type moves.

Ortega’s Starmobile

Type: Fairy

Signature move: Magical Torque

Ability: Misty Surge

Weaknesses: Poison, Steel

Eri’s Starmobile

Type: Fighting

Signature move: Combat Torque

Ability: Stamina

Weaknesses: Psychic, Flying, Fairy

Giacomo’s Starmobile

Type: Dark

Signature move: Wicked Torque

Ability: Intimidate

Weaknesses: Fighting, Fairy, Bug

Best Revavroom counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For Revavroom’s counters, we’re focusing on Pokémon that counter normal Revavroom. Each of the Starmobiles can be countered fairly easily by using a Pokémon that knows moves of the type it’s weak to; no universal Pokémon will be able to counter them all. As long as you follow the weakness recommendations for each individual Starmobile—which should also help with the rest of that Team Star boss’ team—you’ll do just fine.

Wooper and Clodsire

Image via Nintendo

Paldean Wooper and Clodsire are two memorable new Scarlet and Violet Pokémon, and it’s not hard to see why—look at those faces! They’re also great choices against Revavroom for a few reasons. Both Paldean Wooper and Clodsire are dual Poison- and Ground-types, meaning they can employ those powerful 4x Ground-type moves against Revavroom. They also have a 4x resistance to Poison-type moves and can’t be poisoned, making them a great way to resist a Revavroom’s attacks.

Phanpy and Donphan

Image via Nintendo

If you’d rather employ a classic Pokémon in your onslaught against Revavroom, Phanpy and its evolved form Donphan are great choices. They have a resistance against Poison-type moves and can learn a number of powerful Ground-type moves, including Bulldoze, Stomping Tantrum, and Earthquake. Donphan can also learn Fire Fang via TM, giving it a secondary approach if Revavroom uses Magnet Rise.

Numel and Camerupt

Image via Nintendo

These Gen III Fire- and Ground-types seem like they were made to counter Revavroom. Both Numel and its evolved form Camerupt are dual Fire- and Ground-types and learn plenty of both types’ most powerful moves, including Earth Power, Earthquake, and Eruption. Camerupt can also learn Overheat, Flare Blitz, Flamethrower, and Heat Wave via TM, giving you plenty of options when taking on a pesky Revavroom.

Skeledirge

Screengrab via Nintendo

If you chose Fuecoco as your first partner Pokémon, you don’t have to worry about looking for a Revavroom counter—you’ve already got one! Fuecoco’s final form, Skeledirge, learns the powerful signature move Torch Song upon evolving, which is great for roasting Revavroom. It can also learn several Ground-type moves via TM, including Earth Power and Earthquake, though it won’t benefit from STAB while using them like some of the other Pokémon on this list do. Even so, Skeledirge has plenty of tricks up its sleeve to take on Revavroom.

Garchomp

Image via Nintendo

If you’re looking for a Pokémon who can do well against Revavroom and a variety of other Pokémon, Garchomp is the way to go. Its dual Dragon- and Ground-type gives it access to powerful Ground-type moves like Earthquake as well as equally powerful Dragon-type moves. While Dragon-type moves deal half damage to Steel-types, a few strong Ground-type moves should easily take out a Revavroom. It’s no more effective than any other Ground-type Pokémon against Revavroom specifically, but its versatility in other fights lands him the last spot on our list.