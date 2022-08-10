Pokémon Worlds attendees are reporting issues with verification codes for pop-up shop reservations

Pokémon Worlds is happening this weekend and fans are excited for all of the competition that the event is providing for competitors and viewers alike, but fans are also looking forward to claiming some of the merch that will be available on site. The problem is that just about everyone is having an issue claiming an appointment to shop.

On Twitter today, The Pokémon Company let people know that they could start reserving appointments to shop at the pop-up store that will have some exclusive merchandise for fans to grab up. Folks can pre-register for a reservation, which are limited. Although a reservation isn’t required, it might cut out a lot of waiting to shop.

When attendees get to the step where the site asks for relevant information such as a name and phone number, though, the verification process is halting them from progressing to their reservation.

Reservations for the 2022 #PokemonWorlds Pokémon Center Pop-Up Store are now open!



Reservations are optional and, if you are unable to make a reservation, you can join the virtual queue at the event to shop.



Reservations: https://t.co/HwSwtlyMA1

FAQ: https://t.co/5BoF0xDsK1

The registration process requires a phone number and then before they can confirm their registration, they must input the verification code that is sent via text to their phones, but many people are reporting that the verification text hasn’t arrived.

Reservations are optional, and when attendees get to the event, they can simply join the virtual queue, which will allow them to walk around the event while they wait for their turn. There will be signs around the event on how to join the virtual queue via their phones or on-site kiosks. This queue is based on a first-come-first-served basis.

There has been no reported fix for the verification, and folks will simply have to wait until Pokémon fixes the issue and try again later to register for the pop-up shop reservation.