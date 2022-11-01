Pokémon TCG Live might finally launch globally very soon

The Pokémon TCG Live online game has slowly been expanding its beta across the globe, however, it seems by the end of the year there will be no region left out.

According to a comment on the Pokémon community board, the plan is for Pokémon TCG Live to expand its beta globally before the end of November. This would mean you could get your hands on this game in a matter of weeks.

So far the beta is available in 11 countries. It first arrived in Canada and slowly over time has expanded to its latest additions Denmark, Finland, The Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. Other countries that currently have game access include Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Italy.

Pokémon fans in the serviced countries can download TCG Live now on both the App Store and Google Play Store. The game is also coming to PC, however, not all regions with beta access have received access to this version of the game yet. Once access is available in your country the process for getting in on the action will be the same.

If you’re a returning player from Pokémon TCG Online you’ll be able to port over your collection of cards into the new and improved TCG Live client. This means you won’t need to start over with a blank slate, and instead can get right into the action with your favorite decks.

It still remains to be seen exactly when the beta will roll out globally, however, this latest update would seem promising.