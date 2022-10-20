Pokémon TCG Live continues its global rollout with five new countries

Even more Pokémon fans can now get in on the action.

More Pokémon TCG fans are getting a chance to try out the latest digital game offering Pokémon TCG Live, with the beta expanding to new places across the globe.

Players in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands will now all get their chance to join in on the action that has slowly been rolling out worldwide during 2023.

You may have missed this update, as it was only shared via the game’s FAQ page instead of receiving an announcement on social media. Still, the message has gotten out there and if you’re in any of the countries now is your time to sign up.

Last month the beta was expanded to more countries including France, Italy, and Germany. Other countries that have access include Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and more.

If you’re in any of these locations you should be able to download the game from your Apple or Google app stores. In the future, it will be made available on PC, but it isn’t clear if the PC beta is accessible in all locations yet.

Furthermore, those who have built up a collection on Pokémon TCG Online will be happy to hear that they can bring over their collection of cards to the new game. This means that you’ll be able to stick to those decks that you’re familiar with while checking out the new release.

Of course, Pokémon TCG Live is still in beta right now and it doesn’t have any firm release plans shared. As we continue through the year it’s likely this beta will be extended to more regions until everywhere has access.