Pokémon TCG Live beta is rolling out in a handful of additional countries

Even more Pokémon TCG fans can now get in on the action.

Pokémon TCG fans around the globe will be pleased to hear that the new PC and Mobile game Pokémon TCG Live has expanded its beta to service more new regions.

If you’ve been waiting for your shot at the game and reside in France, Italy, or Germany, you’re in luck! The beta is now live in those areas, as well as the previously serviced places, and can be downloaded right now.

Attention Trainers!



As of this week, we’re happy to announce that players in France, Italy, and Germany can now access the #PokemonTCGLive limited beta.



New players from these regions can download the game to their mobile devices from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) September 15, 2022

According to a post from the official Pokémon TCG account, this beta will be available for mobile devices. It does not, however, mention PC anywhere. For now, you’ll need to download the game from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store if you’d like to get in on the Pokemon action.

The current Pokémon TCG Live beta began back in February with just Canada. For those who may not have been aware, the beta is already available for players in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Throughout the rest of the year, this is expected to expand further until all players can try Pokémon TCG Live.

If you’ve been playing Pokémon TCG Online, you’re in luck as you can simply migrate your collection over to the new title and get playing with decks that you’re already familiar with. The newer Pokémon TCG Live offers upgraded visuals and gameplay closer to the original card game.

Currently, there is no date set for when the game will exit beta and launch fully, but for now, those in these regions can get some reps in by checking out the beta today.