Pokémon Scarlet and Violet plagued with performance issues despite day-one patch

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have begun their global rollout and while anticipation is at an all-time high, there is one department where the new generation titles appear to have failed to deliver.

In many of the recently shared reviews for these Pokémon games, the big criticism has been the game’s graphics and overall performance on the Nintendo Switch. Despite a day-one patch, these issues appear to still be showing face.

As noted by Polygon, the game suffers at points from significantly dropping framerates and the outlet even found more severe visual issues during their playthroughs, such as invisible Pokémon battles and world clipping.

The idea of a fully open-world Pokémon game was quite ambitious and given the limited hardware capabilities of the Nintendo Switch, issues like these aren’t a complete surprise. Despite these problems, reviews suggest the game maintains the core Pokémon elements fans know and love and the issues don’t take away from the enjoyment.

Perhaps in future updates, some of these performance issues can be remedied and a smooth gameplay experience can be assured, but for now, those getting in on the action will need to deal with what they’ve got in front of them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have just launched in Oceania and are set to continue their global rollout over the next 24 hours. You’ll be able to get your hands on these next-generation titles when they land at midnight in your time zone.

If you’re looking to get ahead, pre-orders are now available with the option to pre-download so the game is ready to go when the time comes.