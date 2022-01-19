Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks reveal 24 new moves

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is taking the Pokémon franchise in a new direction. But that doesn’t mean players can’t get excited about the simple addition of several new moves.
As leaked copies of the game continue to circulate and data miners reveal more information about its new features, it appears that a total of 24 new moves have been discovered—with many of them being tied to some of the new Pokémon making their first appearance in Arceus.
Scyther’s new evolution Kleavor, for example, will have its signature move Stone Axe, while it appears Qwilfish’s evolution Overqwil will know Barb Barrage. None of this information can be confirmed until the game is officially released, however.
Some moves like Stealth Rock have even been reworked to better fit Arceus’ battle system, going from dealing damage on switch in to becoming a field-effect called jagged splinters, which can be set by multiple moves and deals damage each turn. This, along with new status conditions like Drowsy and Frostbite, has a lot of potential to change Pokémon battles at their core.
And while we won’t have confirmation on these details until Jan. 28, here are the leaked names and descriptions for the new moves.
- Dire Claw
- The user lashes out at the target with ruinous claws, aiming to land a critical hit. This may also leave the target poisoned, paralyzed, or drowsy.
- Psyshield Bash
- Cloaking itself in psychic energy, the user slams into the target. This may also raise the user’s defensive stats.
- Power Shift
- The user swaps its offensive and defensive stats.
- Stone Axe
- The user swings its stone axes at the target, aiming to land a critical hit. Stone splinters left behind by this attack continue to damage the target for several turns.
- Springtide Storm
- The user attacks by wrapping the target in fierce winds brimming with love and hate. This move’s additional effects depend on the user’s form.
- Mystical Power
- The user strengthens itself with a mysterious power. If it excels in offense, its offensive stats are raised. If it excels in defense, its defensive stats are raised.
- Raging Fury
- The user rampages and spews vicious flames to inflict damage on the target, then becomes fixated on using this move.
- Wave Crash
- The user shrouds itself in water and slams into the target with its whole body to inflict damage. This also damages the user and raises the user’s action speed.
- Chloroblast
- The user launches its amassed chlorophyll to inflict damage on the target. This also damages the user and lowers the user’s action speed.
- Mountain Gale
- The user hurls giant chunks of ice at the target to inflict damage.
- Victory Dance
- The user performs a dance to usher in victory. This raises the user’s offensive and defensive stats and increases the damage dealt by the user’s moves by 50 percent.
- Headlong Rush
- The user smashes into the target in a full-body tackle. This also lowers the user’s defensive stats.
- Barb Barrage
- The user launches countless toxic barbs to inflict damage. This may also poison the target. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
- Esper Wing
- The user slashes the target with aura-enriched wings. This also raises the user’s action speed. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit.
- Bitter Malice
- The user attacks its target with spine-chilling resentment. This may also leave the target with frostbite. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
- Shelter
- The user makes its skin as hard as an iron shield, raising its defensive stats. Incoming moves also become more likely to miss.
- Triple Arrows
- The user delivers an axe kick, then fires three arrows. This raises the chance of its future attacks landing critical hits and also lowers the target’s defensive stats.
- Infernal Parade
- The user attacks with myriad fireballs. This may also leave the target with a burn. This move’s power is doubled if the target has a status condition.
- Ceaseless Edge
- The user slashes its shell blade at the target, aiming to land a critical hit. Shell splinters left behind by this attack will continue to damage the target for several turns.
- Bleakwind Storm
- The user attacks with savagely cold winds that cause both body and spirit to tremble. This may also leave the target with frostbite.
- Wildbolt Storm
- The user summons a thunderous tempest and savagely attacks with lightning and wind. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
- Sandsear Storm
- The user attacks by wrapping the target in fierce winds and searingly hot sand. This also leaves the target with a burn.
- Lunar Blessing
- The user heals its own status conditions and restores its HP. Incoming moves also become more likely to miss.
- Take Heart
- The user lifts its spirits, healing its own status conditions and raising its offensive and defensive stats.