Pokémon Go Spelunker’s Cove – All Pokémon encounters, raids, and Field Research tasks

For fans who can’t participate in the Pokémon Go Fest Madrid adventure, the Spelunker’s Cove event will help tide you over. The event allows you to catch several beach and cove-loving Pokémon, such as Crabrawler, who’s getting their Shiny version for the event.

Alongside Crabrawler are several other Pokémon you can catch in the wild by challenging them in raids or completing Field Research tasks as rewards. Expect several opportunities to encounter a Shiny Crabrawler, and there’s also a Timed Research you can grab if you’d like to purchase it for your Pokémon Go account.

All Pokémon encounters for Spelunker’s Cove in Pokémon Go

Catch Crabrawler in the wild, and have a chance to encounter its Shiny version. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Crabrawler is the primary focus of the Spelunker’s Cove event in Pokémon Go. There are several other Rock and Water-type Pokémon you can expect to see spawning throughout the event, though. They have an increased chance to appear, even if you’re not in their preferred region.

These are all the expected Pokémon you can encounter in the wild during this Pokémon Go event. We’ve added an asterisk (*) next to their name to signify if they can appear in their Shiny versions, but only if you’re lucky. Unfortunately for trainers, global players do not get the Pokémon Go Fest Madrid bonuses.

Carbink

Chinchou*

Crawbrawler*

Feebas*

Geodude*

Marill*

Nosepass*

Remoraid*

Rhyhorn*

Shuckle*

All Pokémon raids for Spelunker’s Cove in Pokémon Go

For Pokémon Go players who want more of a challenge when attempting to catch a Pokémon, there are a handful of exclusive ones spawning in raids. The Spelunker’s Cove raids are only one-star and three-star encounters, but you can also chase down Landorus in five-star raids or Mega Alakazam for any Mega Raids. These are all the event-related Pokémon raids you can find during Spelunker’s Cove, and we added an asterisk (*) next to the name of the ‘mons you have a chance to catch and encounter in their Shiny version.

One-star raids Crabrawler* Jangmo-o Wimpod*

Three-star raids Crawdaunt Kabutops* Onix*



All Field Research rewards for Spelunker’s Cove in Pokémon Go

You can acquire a handful of event-exclusive Field Research tasks throughout the event. These Field Research tasks appear by spinning PokéStops or Gym dials while exploring your local area and if you have a spare Field Research slot. You’ll know you have one of the Spelunker’s Cove tasks by the distinct frame around it that reads “event-exclusive.” You can get these Field Research tasks during Spelunker’s Cove in Pokémon Go, as well as the rewards for completing them.

