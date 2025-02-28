Should you go with the Black version or White Version for Pokémon Go Tour Unova?

For those participating in the Pokémon Go Tour: Unova 2025 event, a big choice you’ll have to make is whether you want to go with the Black or White version for the ticket. You’ll have this choice immediately at the event’s start, and there are drastic changes between the two.

The main differences are the rewards. If you want to add a particular item or badge to your account, you’ll want to consider everything you get based on this choice. Thankfully, the overall experience of the Unova Tour event doesn’t change drastically. That all boils down to you and your community members are taking on some of the toughest challenges happening in the mobile game. Here’s what you need to know if you should choose the Black or White versions of the ticket for the Pokémon Go Tour: Unova event.

Is it better to go with the Black or White version ticket in Pokémon Go?

Gather enough Fusion Energy to evolve your Legendary Pokémon into Black or White Kyurem. Image via Niantic

The choice comes down to if you want to get a Black Kyurem or a White Kyurem. For those who want to the Black Kyurem, you’ll want to go with the Black version, and this gives you Reshiram-themed Special Research rewards for the rest of the day. If you go with the White Version, you receive Zekrom-themed rewards throughout the Unova Tour, making it much easier to get a White Kyurem in Pokémon Go.

Not only does it change the type of rewards you get, but it also changes some of the five-star raid encounters when challenging Black or White Kyurem. Depending on your ticket version, a Kyurem learns Glaciate when you complete specific raids. For the Black version ticket, it’s the Black Kyurem raids. When you choose the White version ticket, it’s only from the White Kyurem raids.

The charged move Glaciate on a Kyurem is vital because that’s how you fuse it with Reshiram or Zekrom to evolve it into a Black or White Kyurem. If you have a Kyurem that doesn’t know Glaciate, there’s no way for it to evolve, even if you have enough Fusion Energy on your account.

It all comes down to choosing between these two tickets and which rewards you want to receive during the event. Go with the Black version ticket for those who want a Black Kyurem. If you want a White Kyurem, select the White version ticket.

Before you choose your version, you might be curious to know if you should go with Black Kyurem or White Kyurem. There are differences between these two Pokémon, and one is slightly stronger than the other.

Should you choose Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in Pokémon Go?

Of these two Pokémon, we’d recommend going with the Black Kyurem. It’s a moderately stronger version of these two Pokémon, given its moveset.

The Black Kyurem and White Kyurem have the same stats but a vastly different moveset. These two Pokémon have a combination of attacks from their fusions, namely Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem. Zekrom gives Kyurem access to Electric-type attacks, slightly increasing its potential compared to Reshiram’s Fire-type moves.

However, these two Pokémon are nearly identical. You can’t go wrong with either choice between these two. They’re powerful and incredibly effective in the Battle League, five-star raids, or battling Team Rocket. You’ll definitely want at least one of these two Legendary Pokémon in your collection.

