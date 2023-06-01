Pokémon Go social’s ‘broken’ chat filter has players at their wit’s end

The Campfire feature is having a rocky start on the app.

Pokémon Go players have reported they’ve been getting flagged for all sorts of random messages they sent through the Campfire app, and they’re already fed up.

In a post on Reddit on May 31, a player complained they were shadowbanned by the developer for sending simple coordination messages like “I’m here,” and countless others shared similar experiences.

Pokémon Go players have been spammed with warnings indicating their messages might “violate Community Guidelines” and are under review.

“I got flagged so many times for similar innocuous stuff. I really could not guess what was remotely flaggable about them, their bot filter is so bad,” one player said on Reddit.

The Campfire feature was introduced to Pokémon Go on April 6 following a long testing phase. It allows players to coordinate and join raids together, add players to their friend lists, create group chats, and send private messages.

The feature was, however, quickly hit with backlash after its release. Many players shared reports of robberies that were executed using the app, luring players into traps.

Niantic has yet to respond to the concerns or the complaints about the bot chat filter. But this is still a new feature, so there are chances it receives improvements in the near future.

Meanwhile, players will be able to enjoy several Pokémon Go events throughout June. The next one will reward precious Gimmighoul Coins through the Searching for Gold’s special Research Day. It’ll take place on June 3 from 2pm to 5pm local time and will feature many spawn rate increases for species with gold-colored Shiny versions.

