Latest Pokémon news: Campfire robbery fears flare in Go fandom as players demand New Game Plus

Pokémon Go players are concerned about potential safety issues with the Campfire companion app after reports claiming people are using it to lure players into robberies have started popping up.

Pokémon fans are begging Game Freak to finally improve the replay value of the core series by adding a New Game Plus mode, which has become a staple feature in other single-player titles.

And players believe Niantic has secretly nerfed the catch rate of Elite Raids in Pokémon Go, dialing them back from six percent to two percent—but not everyone is convinced.

Image via Niantic

Campfire robberies spark concern in Go community

Unsubstantiated claims written by a concerned player on April 9 claiming there has been a series of crimes stemming from the use of the Campfire app have been doing the rounds in the Pokémon Go community, and it turns out they’re not alone.

As explained by another player, these people are lighting Flares—a feature within the app intended to point out raids and gyms—to lure unsuspecting players into dark areas at night.

Multiple reports in the thread seemed to back it up, including one from a player claiming they’ve seen flares pop up late at night in areas where there are clearly no raids or gyms, and another who experienced something similar and went along to one, only to scurry away immediately after seeing a male figure emerge.

Some are convinced the issue isn’t as rampant as people are making it out to be, especially since things like this have been happening long before Campfire was released, and can happen on other social media apps, but it’s still sparked a lot of concern in the community.

Fans beg Game Freak to add New Game Plus

Pokémon fans have been saying the core series has suffered from a serious lack of endgame content for a long time now. It’s been one of the biggest criticisms throughout the years. People still discuss it to this day.

To its credit, Game Freak did make an effort to add new endgame features in Scarlet and Violet, like the ability to rematch gym leaders, which players seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

Still, fans want more, and they believe the solution is the addition of a New Game Plus mode. In their view, it would “heighten the replayability of the game” and make it easier to do challenge runs.

Go players baffled over Elite Raid ‘nerf’

In addition to all the other things irking Pokémon Go players in recent weeks, with the biggest one being the controversial Remote Raid Pass changes, another thing has caught their attention—suspicions that the catch rate in Elite Raids has been nerfed without warning.

According to players who tested things for themselves on April 10, the base catch rate seems to have lowered from six percent to two percent. The former is the catch rate for EX Raids, and the latter is the catch rate for Legendary Raids.

Not everyone is convinced it’s true, but those who do believe the initial catch rate was a temporary boost to encourage players to try them, and that the catch rate is in line with Niantuic’s supposed view that catching Pokémon in Elite Raids is nothing more than a bonus.

Others insist there hasn’t been a nerf at all. In their view, the catch rate of Elite Raids is dependent on the Pokémon within them rather than the nature of the raid itself, and that’s all that’s happened here.