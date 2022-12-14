Aside from all of the framerate problems and bugs found in the gameplay, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are pretty fun games. Heck, some people would argue that the bugs make the game even more enjoyable.

Scarlet and Violet have three main storylines that you take on, each possessing extensive lore, exciting discoveries, and plot twists you never saw coming, and only after beating all three main storylines do you “beat the game.”

Even though there’s a lot to do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main game, eventually, you’re gonna beat it. But that doesn’t mean your time in Paldea has to come to an end.

There is, in fact, a sprawling post-game for Paldean trainers to dive into, with a lot of amazing unlockables to acquire and challenges to take head-on and become even stronger trainers.

In our post-game guide, we’ll be letting you in on the 12 different things you can do after beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

12 things you can do after beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: post-game content

Koraidon and Miraidon’s form change ability

Finishing up the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet main story will also unlock the flagship Legendary’s form change ability.

All you need to do to activate the form changes for either of the box Legendaries is to select Koraidon or Miraidon from the menu and add it to your party that needs to have a vacant slot. Doing so will let you use Koraidon or Miraidon freely in battle.

You can then change Koraidon or Miraidon back and forth between their Ride Form and Battle Form in this manner.

Acquiring the Master Ball

After completing the main story of the game, Director Clavell will ask you to meet in his office. Visit Clavell at his Academy office to get the Master Ball from him as a reward.

The Master Ball is the pinnacle of every PokéBall in existence. Being the best PokéBall in the game, it lets you catch any Pokémon with a 100 percent success chance. This will be especially useful when you catch another flagship Legendary from your game version when revisiting Area Zero

Check IVs with the Judge function

Beating the main game lets you unlock this nifty feature. Just make your way to the nearest Pokémon Center and speak to the receptionist there to unlock the Judge Function.

This function will allow you to see your Pokémon’s individual Values, or IVs, which can be done by simply pressing the + button whale you have access to your box. Your Pokémon’s highest IV stat is indicated by the “V” symbol, while the IV stats that are just shy of being the highest possible value are indicated by the “U” symbol.

Revisit and freely explore Area Zero

Before you beat the main game, Area Zero is prohibited for players to explore freely. If you come here after beating the game, however, you can make your way to new areas to obtain useful items and find new Pokémon.

Capturing another box Legendary

Revisiting Area Zero after beating the game will also let you catch Koraidon—if you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet—or Miraidon—if you’re playing Pokémon Violet—in their non-ride version.

Hordes of new Paradox Pokémon

Paradox Pokémon that weren’t available on your first trip to Area Zero within the Great Crater of Paldea will start appearing in Area Zero’s various biomes after finishing the game.

It is important to note that there are two groups of Paradox Pokémon: past Paradox Pokémon and future Paradox Pokémon. The former are Pokémon Scarlet version exclusives, while the latter are version exclusives for Pokémon Violet.

While this means that you cannot acquire every Paradox Pokémon through one game, you can always trade in the other version’s Pokémon ‘mons to register them in your PokéDex.

Challenge the Gym Leaders once more

Once you finish the main story, you will be free to propose the Gym Leaders to rematches. Not only is this a good challenge to improve as a Pokémon trainer, but beating every Gym Leader for the second time lets you participate in the Academy Ace Tournament.

Tackle the Academy Ace Tournament

Beating the game unlocks the Academy Ace Tournament that lets you rematch familiar faces such as the school faculty and the school’s student at their peak strength, set to give you fights like you have never faced before.

Defeating your opponents in the Academy Ace Tournament unlocks Six Star Tera Raid Battles which notably feature the toughest raids available in the game so far.

Take on the Six Star Tera Raid Battles

After you beat the Academy Ace Tournament along with completing eight to 10 Four Star or higher Tera Raid Battles, either offline or online from another hosting player, you will be able to challenge Six Star Tera Raid Battles.

These Tera Raids drop elusive items such as Herba Mystica to create Shiny Sandwiches and improve your Shiny rates, and incredibly useful Ability Patches as well.

Visit the Team Star Training Center

The Team Star Training Center becomes available for players to access after completing the game as well. This additional section of the Pokémon League allows you to battle Team Star’s bosses once more, this time at their full strength, bearing great resemblance to the Academy Ace Tournament.

You will also be rewarded with large sums of money for defeating Team Star bosses in the Team Star Training Center, which is quite a useful method for farming money.

Register all 400 Pokémon in the Paldean PokéDex

Gotta catch ‘em all! That’s the Pokémon franchise’s entire motto, isn’t it? Well, what other reason do you need to complete your PokéDex?

Well, if you aren’t convinced yet, then you’d be glad to know that completing the PokéDex also lets you unlock the Shiny Charm. Have we got your attention now?

Acquire the Shiny Charm

The Shiny Charm has always been an invaluable item, especially for Shiny hunters. Possessing the Shiny Charm raises your odds of encountering a Shiny Pokémon to one out of 1,365. This item also works amazingly when used alongside sandwiches with Encounter and Sparkling power, letting you find Shinies easier.

All you need to do to receive the Shiny Charm is catch all 400 Pokémon in the Paldean PokéDex and then make your way to Professor Jacq after beating the game to have him award the invaluable item to you.