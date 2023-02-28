What are Gimmighoul Coins for and how to get them in Pokemon Go?

Pokémon Go adds new content with every update, and in some cases, that means expanding upon previous features that were already baked into the game. After Pokémon Day 2023, Niantic officially added connectivity with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—unlocking the true potential of Gimmighoul Coins as a result.

But what is a Gimmighoul Coin, you may be asking? Well if you haven’t played Scarlet and Violet, it is the key to the mysterious Ghost-type Pokémon Gimmighoul who mysteriously arrived in Pokémon Go but was not catchable when it first appeared.

Gimmighoul love collecting coins, typically hoarding them in a treasure chest they inhabit around Paldea. However, by defeating, capturing, or interacting with different things you can collect them for yourself and use them later on to unlock a pricy surprise.

Most of that concept extends to Pokémon Go, though you won’t be finding them in chests while playing from your phone.

What are Gimmighoul Coins for in Pokémon Go?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Gimmighoul Coins serve one purpose in Pokémon Go—they are a method to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

Gholdengo is Pokémon 1,000 in the National Pokédex and, as such, has a very specific evolution requirement revolving around Gimmighoul Coins. But don’t worry, obtaining a Gholdengo is worth the effort, as it is a very useful Pokémon to have thanks to its Ghost/Steel typing.

Once you collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins you can evolve your Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo. This is the only way to obtain the Pokémon in both Pokémon Go and the Gen IX games unless you trade for one with someone willing to give up on something they spent potential days grinding for.

How to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon Go

Because you need Gimmighoul Coins to evolve Gimmighoul, you will want to collect them as quickly as possible. However, that is easier said than done since there isn’t one way to speed up your collection process.

There are two ways you can collect Gimmighoul Coins consistently: catching Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) or using a Golden Lure Module.

Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) is exclusive to Pokémon Go and only once you use the Coin Bag, an item you obtain by sending Postcards to your copy of Scarlet or Violet through the connectivity features.

The Coin Bag functions like Meltan’s Mystery Box, acting like a modified Incense that will cause Gimmighoul to spawn more frequently around you for a limited time. It can be used once every three days, and catching a Gimmighoul will net you a number of Gimmighoul Coins to store for later.

Your other option to collect coins is to use a Golden Lure Module, which can also be obtained by using the Coin Bag. This updated Lure Module will turn PokéStops into Golden PokéStops and allows you to collect Gimmighoul Coins by spinning the Photo Discs—with a chance to spawn Roaming Form Gimmighoul too.