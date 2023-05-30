Pokémon Go to begin new season with treasure-hunt Research Day event

Lucky Pokémon Go players may stumble upon some gold in an upcoming event.

Niantic is diving deep into the theme of Pokémon Go’s upcoming season, Hidden Gems, with a day-long event that will have players combing the world for traces of gold. This special Research Day, known as “Searching for Gold,” will take place on June 3 from 2pm to 5pm local time, with all bonuses being exclusive to the event’s duration.

Within this three-hour window, players will notice increased spawns of Pokémon that have gold-colored Shiny forms, including Weedle, Bellsprout, Lickitung, Azumarill, Poochyena, Tympole, Shelmet, and Stufful. Additionally, new Field Research will reward players with encounters of Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, or Barboach, all of whom have an increased Shiny chance. A $1 pass available for purchase within the in-game store will provide players with Timed Research with the same Pokémon that appear in these Field Research tasks.

Most notably, however, players may notice Gold PokéStops on the map without having used a Coin Bag. Spinning these PokéStops will give players Gimmighoul Coins, which are required to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo. While Roaming Form Gimmighoul usually appears around Gold PokéStops for players to catch, it will not appear around ones that spawn during the event, only ones created by players themselves.

These increased spawns and bonuses during Pokémon Go’s “Searching for Gold” Research Day will only be available for players to partake in from 2pm to 5pm local time on June 3 and will disappear after the event ends. All of these Pokémon will remain available to be Shiny after the event concludes, though their Shiny rates will be reverted to normal odds.

A few days later, Niantic will be getting players ready for summer with the Water Festival: Beach Week event, giving players access to a handful of Pokémon that call the sands and seas home—including a few new nefarious faces.

