Upcoming Pokémon Go Water-type event features debut of new Pokémon and Shiny Clauncher

Get ready to ride the waves with some new and familiar Pokémon in the world of Pokémon Go.

Alongside the reveal of Pokémon Go’s newest in-game season, Hidden Gems, Niantic today has detailed the season’s first event—the Water Festival: Beach Week—set to take place from June 6 at 10am local time to June 12 at 8pm local time. This event will fittingly feature higher spawn rates for a handful of beach-themed Pokémon just in time for the start of summer, including the debut of Shiny Clauncher and new terrors within the sands: Sandygast and Palossand.

Outside of these additions, players will find Tentacool, Krabby, Shellder, Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Staryu, Marill, Wingull, Wailmer, Spheal, Finneon, Dwebble, Frillish, Clauncher, Mantine, and Popplio at higher rates in the wild. Alolan Diglett, Hisuian Qwilfish, Carvanah, Feebas, and Sandygast will appear in one-star Raids, while Blastoise, Gyarados, costumed Lapras, and Alomomola will make their presence known in three-star Raids.

Related: ‘We see the feedback’: Pokémon Go director says another response to backlash is coming

Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf will headline five-star Raids but remain regional exclusives. For those interested in partaking in Mega Raids, they will find Mega Swampert waiting to be challenged—or players can acquire Swampert Mega Energy through special Field Research, which also includes encounters with costumed Lapras, Frillish, Binacle, Clauncher, and Sandygast.

A pass will be made available for $5 in the in-game store that includes a unique Surfer Pose as the reward for completing its Timed Research path, as well as rewarding players with other useful items for completing tasks. At this time, it is currently unclear what exactly this Timed Research entails, though it is likely to require players to catch Pokémon featured during the event.

The Water Festival: Beach Week event will make waves in Pokémon Go from June 6 to 12. Shiny Clauncher, as well as Sandygast and Palossand, will remain available to encounter after the event concludes, though their appearance rates will be put back to normal.

About the author