Pokémon Go PokéCoin system test extends to Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan

It looks like more players will get to test these new features.

Niantic has been testing a new system for earning PokéCoins in Pokémon Go and is now expanding the test area to other countries.

Originally, the new system was only being used for players in Australia, but now it will be rolling out for players in Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

In response to positive community feedback, we’re introducing some Team GO Rocket–related tasks to the current PokéCoin-rewards test for Trainers in Australia as well as expanding this test to Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan. https://t.co/fZBdGJt8M9 pic.twitter.com/eyYPZuZ10q — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 4, 2020

In this new system, the developers are trying to expand the number of ways players can earn PokéCoins each day playing Pokémon Go. Players used to only be able to earn PokéCoins through defending captured Gyms, but this new system will add in daily activities that give players coins for things like evolving a Pokémon or making an Excellent Throw.

Here are all of the current changes Niantic has made to the system along with adding various daily activities:

The maximum number of PokéCoins earned per day will be 50.

The number of PokéCoins earned from defending Gyms will be six per hour.

The maximum number of PokéCoins earned per day from defending Gyms will be 30.

The number of PokéCoins earned per day from completing the featured activities in the Today View will be 20.

Along with those updates, Niantic is also testing Team Go Rocket–related tasks to the daily activities you can complete to earn PokéCoins as it goes out to players in Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

There is no set date for when these changes will roll out for players in those countries, but the PokéCoin system page on the official Pokémon Go blog will update with more information as it becomes available.