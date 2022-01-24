Nintendo takes down clips of fanmade Pokémon FPS through copyright claims

The fan project that exploded in popularity last week is now seemingly being erased from the internet.

Last week, a Pokémon fan shared their latest creation in Unreal Engine, putting a unique spin on the Pokémon world by bringing in guns for an FPS adventure. While this fanmade game got praise from all over the web, Nintendo doesn’t appear to share the same feelings.

All of the videos of this creation have been removed from the internet, as reported by Kotaku. This includes short clips floating around Twitter and Reddit, and the original video that content creator Dragon, who is responsible for the mod, shared to their YouTube channel.

The video “is no longer available due to a copyright claim by The Pokémon Company International,” a notice on the video says.

While the project’s creator and fans can find it disappointing, it’s not entirely out of character for Nintendo to strike down such content. The idea of taking weapons to Pokémon did prove to be a confronting visual, though parts of the fanbase seemed intrigued to see a different take on the Pokémon formula.

The Pokémon Company is gearing up to launch its own new game later this week, which also offers a new spin on Pokémon. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will give players a larger scale, open-world-style Pokémon game to adventure through and catch ‘em all.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will hit stores this Friday, Jan. 28.