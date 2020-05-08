Niantic confirms players are getting fewer rewards from Pokémon Go Johto Throwback Challenge

Pokémon Go players be warned, you won’t be receiving the full slate of rewards for completing the Johto Throwback Challenge Timed Research due to an unknown error.

Trainers, we apologize that the Johto Throwback Timed Research is only rewarding 5 Rare Candies instead of the planned 10. These 5 Rare Candies will be available to claim on the first page of the Hoenn Throwback Timed Research. Thank you for your understanding. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 7, 2020

Niantic did not say exactly why this was happening, but it is now promising an extra set of Rare Candy rewards in the Hoenn Throwback Challenge to make up for this.

On paper, players should receive 10 Rare Candies and an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh for completing the Johto Throwback Challenge research list, but that is no longer the case. Now, the Rare Candy reward has been cut in half, while the Ho-Oh encounter remains in place.

This was not an issue for the Kanto Throwback Challenge, which rewarded players who finished all nine pages of research with 10 Rare Candies and a chance to capture Mewtwo. But to make up for it, Niantic is simply pushing the missing rewards into the next set of research.

Once the Hoenn Throwback Challenge launches on May 15, players will be able to earn five additional Rare Candy simply by loading up the Timed Research. This will not impact the other rewards and can only be claimed on the first page of the Hoenn event.

It should be noted that both the Hoenn and Sinnoh Time Research still show 10 Rare Candy and a Legendary Pokémon encounter as the final reward for each list, so the error should be fixed by the time the second half of the Throwback Challenge begins.

All of the Johto Throwback Challenge Time Research will remain active until May 15, so make sure to complete as many of the tasks as you can before everything swaps to Hoenn.