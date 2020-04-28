All Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Research Rewards in Pokémon Go

Starting on May 15, players will need to complete nine different pages of timed research for the Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto event that will be running in Pokémon Go.

Run through various challenges themed after Gold and Silver as you try and catch some Johto natve and encounter a Shiny Gyarados just like at the Lake of Rage.

There are eight sets of actual challenges before you can earn the final reward, an encounter with Ho-Oh. There will also be new Pokémon hatching in 7km Eggs, an Umbreon Hat Pikachu, and Shiny Dunsparce available during the event.

For players who are looking to become the Throwback Challenge Champion, here are all of the tasks you will need to complete during the Sinnoh Timed Research, along with all of the additional content being added in. These tasks will be updated as more information about the specific rewards become available.

Step one

Catch a Flying-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Pidgeotto Encounter, two Golden Razz Berry

Step two

Catch a Bug-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Scyther Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step three

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Miltank Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step four

Catch a Ghost-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Gengar Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step five

Catch a Fighting-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Poliwrath Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step six

Catch a Steel-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Steelix Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step seven

Catch a Ice-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Catch a Water-type Pokémon – Gyarados Encounter (Shiny)

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Piloswine Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step eight

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Rewards – Rare Candy, Kingdra Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step nine

Claim reward – 3000 XP

Claim reward – 3000 XP

Claim reward – 3000 XP

Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Ho-Oh Encounter

Chinchou, Yanma, Girafarig, Pineco, Dunsparce, Gligar, Shuckle, Skarmory, and Phanpy will all be appearing in 7km Eggs for the duration of the event. And all Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region will have an increased spawn rate.

Various Johto Pokémon will also appear in raid battles, but the specific Pokémon being added have not been listed yet.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto will end on May 15, so make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks if you want to claim all of the rewards and work to become the Throwback Challenge Champion.