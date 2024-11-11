When does the next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion release?

Pokémon TCG Pocket became an instant success following a global release in October 2024, but players are already looking ahead to the next expansion—and we’ve got the details you need to know about what’s on the horizon.

Pokémon TCG Pocket launched with a single expansion, Genetic Apex, alongside the first batch of Promo cards released periodically through various events, including the Wonder Pick Event and Lapras ex event.

While that has whet the appetite for fans wanting more, nothing will satisfy as much as a brand-new expansion. Fortunately, there isn’t too much longer to wait. Read on for a breakdown of what to expect.

When is the next Pokémon TCG Pocket set?

The next expansion in Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released on Dec. 16, according to leakers. This set, called Set A1a within the game, will be a “mini” set and not anywhere near as large as Genetic Apex, the initial set in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Details about the mini set are unknown, but due to the name, it doesn’t appear to be another Promo set, as expansions that include Promos in Pokémon TCG Pocket are titled as such. It’s not clear whether this set will include new cards or whether they will be alternate art reprints.

According to leakers, the plan within Pokémon TCG Pocket is to release four new sets and four mini sets a year, with the mini sets likely coming between the release of the larger sets. How long we will have to wait between the new sets is unknown.

Having so many regular sets is not unusual for the Pokémon, but a total of eight sets a year in Pokémon TCG Pocket would be more than the standard TCG. For reference, six total Pokémon sets were released in 2024, two of which have been “Holiday” sets.

Use the countdown below to see exactly when Set A1a will be released for Pokémon TCG Pocket. We’ve set the timer to midnight CT on Dec. 16 but will update this article accordingly if a more precise release time is announced.

When does the next main set in Pokémon TCG Pocket release?

Following on from the mini set in December, the next main set in Pokémon TCG Pocket will be released on Jan. 29, 2025, according to leakers. This set will be comparable to Genetic Apex and contain “around 230 cards.” It’s also “expected to totally change the meta.”

It’s unknown whether the 230 cards mentioned are just the basic cards and exclude secret rares, like the star-rarity and Gold Crown cards. For reference, Genetic Apex has 226 cards, excluding the secret rares.

Further details on the set, called A2 within the game, are yet to be released, but we can expect to see plenty of new Pokémon, more ex cards, more art rares, and there may be other surprises. With the set reportedly changing the meta, we may see a new mechanic introduced to the game that rivals the powerful ex Pokémon.

Genetic Apex mainly consisted of Pokémon from the Kanto region, with a few others added, and it’s anyone’s guess what will appear next. In theory, Johto would make sense as it was the second generation of Pokémon, but we could jump all the way to Paldea to promote the most recent generation.

Early next year, Owner’s Pokémon are returning to the main TCG, including Team Rocket Pokémon, so could we see some sort of crossover? Again, nothing is known, so we can only speculate for now.

Use the countdown below to see exactly how much longer there is left for the A2 set in Pokémon TCG Pocket. The timer is set to midnight CT on Jan. 29, 2025, and we’ll update this article if a more precise release time is revealed.

