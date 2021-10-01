New Pokemon Special Deck Set announced featuring Shiny Zacian and Zamazenta V, Eternatus, and more

A unique Pokémon OCG Special Deck Set has been announced for distribution in Japan starring shiny forms of Zacian and Zamazenta.

The Special Deck Set, called Zaican, Zamazenta vs. Eternatus, includes two 60 card decks featuring the previously mentioned two shiny forms for the first time in Pokémon OCG, as well as reprints of Eternatus V and V Max.

Also included in the set are two deck cases with four dividers each, two coins, a card box to safely store your cards, a damage counter case, a player guide, and damage counters.

This list of confirmed cards includes the two shiny promos Zacian and Zamazenta, Eternatus V, and Vmax, Hoopa, Quick Ball, Evolution, PhD research, Boss Command, Hop, and Mary.

Right now, the set has only been announced for Japan with no English translation plans shared in the post. It will cost ¥5,550 (around $50) and will launch around the country on Friday, Nov. 5.

If you’re looking to add this Special Deck Set to your collection, make sure to get in fast. Like most Pokémon products these days, stock will likely be exhausted quickly.