New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks display Paldean Wooper evolution

The internet went into a frenzy when Wooper was first introduced as one of the few Pokémon receiving a new regional form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But early rumors pointed to Paldean Wooper being one of the new variants that evolve into an entirely new species rather than just a Regional Quagsire.

According to some new leaked images that have been circulating from a player who gained access to the games more than a week early, that new evolution is called Clodsire.

While it isn’t Paldean Quagsire, it is much closer to that than say Galarian Meowth’s Purrserker evolution. The round body and general key design elements are pretty close to the same, though the typing will be different and the color scheme is much closer to that of dirt and the mud clod it is likely named after.

We already know Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground​-type, and Clodsire should carry that over. Based on leaks, it is also available fairly early on in the game, so players who really want to experiment with the differences can add it to their team before getting lost in exploring the rest of Paldea.

You can expect Clodsire to use even more powerful poisonous liquid in its attacks, and the areas where you might find them in the wild may feature poisoned Pokémon. And based on its apparent title as the Spiny Fish Pokémon, players might be surprised to see some poison points featured in this seemingly squishy Pokémon’s arsenal.

All of this information was taken from leaked images and rumors, so none of it has been confirmed by Game Freak or The Pokémon Company.