McDonald’s Pokémon TCG cards are finally back with a Scarlet and Violet flavored twist

Funnily enough, fast food chain Mcdonald’s has become one of the most popular places for Pokémon fans to score themselves TCG cards over the years—and we’re just learning that more exclusive collaboration cards are headed our way.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will finally get its McDonald’s debut in a new drop, hitting stores in Europe and the UK through July and August, according to PokeBeach.

First look at 2023 McDonalds Pokemon Promo Cards releasing in August! 🍟 #PokemonTCG



Read More: https://t.co/qAxBm3KGYQ pic.twitter.com/vU3hzUMTZ5 — Pokemon TCG Restocks & News (@PokemonRestocks) July 26, 2023

Images shared in the report showcase the cards that will launch as part of this release, which appear to all be reprints from previous Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet sets. These 15 cards include favorites like Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Cetitan, and Klawf. All of these cards will be available in a unique holo form.

In January the Pokémon TCG finally moved into the Scarlet and Violet era. What this means is that these are the first McDonald’s collab cards to feature the latest generation of Pokémon. As usual, with your Happy Meal, you’ll get a small booster pack containing four randomly selected cards.

Pokémon TCG demand has fallen from where it has been during past McDonald’s promotions so you shouldn’t have too many issues getting your hands on these cards from stores taking part in the promotion.

Germany and Austria will be the first countries to receive the promotional cards on July 27, followed by the U.K. on Aug. 23. Right now it isn’t clear when the cards will land in the United States but we’d expect this to take place around the same time as the U.K.

