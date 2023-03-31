Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet is now available

Pokémon has officially ushered in the next era of TCG, Scarlet and Violet. Now Poké-card fans in the West can start bolstering their collections, with products from the new 2023 set landing in stores around the globe as we speak.

First, the obvious: Scarlet and Violet TCG brings with it a ton of debuting Pokémon introduced to the franchise in the 2022 games of the same name, but that’s not all you’ll notice.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Ex cards are finally back after a hiatus. These cards are some of the rarest additions to Scarlet and Violet and boast the familiar art style you’ll remember from previous sets. Of course, they also include extremely powerful attacks.

In the Scarlet and Violet games, a new battle mechanic called Tera-types was introduced. This new TCG set will also see it play a factor.

Arcanine and Gyarados are the first Pokémon to receive this treatment in the TCG and in their case the Tera-type matches their original Pokémon typings.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

As we’ve seen from OCG announcements, in the future Tera-types will be used to adjust the natural type of different Pokémon giving them access to a variety of attacks not typically at their disposal.

Alongside these new additions, you’ll be happy to hear Art Rares and Special Art Rares are back in the Scarlet and Violet series and they look better than ever. Not only will you find many of your favorite new Paldea Pokémon but also plenty of the trainers who call the region home.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet is dropping in the West on Friday, March 31 so as the clock ticks over in your country you’ll be able to head out and get collecting. You can check out a full list of the cards in this new set via Pokellector here.