Pokémon OCG Ruler of the Black Flame set to introduce new Charizard with Tera-type twist

Charizard has always been a popular card in the Pokémon OCG fandom. It’s featured on many different cards through the years, some of which have different forms and abilities.

But just when it looked like we’d seen it all, a new set called Ruler of the Black Flame featuring the iconic Generation I starter with a Dark Tera Type has been revealed on an official sell sheet, according to a report from PokéBeach.

The set will release in Japan on July 28 and include card sleeves and a deck box featuring Dark-type Charizard. It will also release alongside a Ruler of the Black Flame Deck Build Box, which includes 60 cards, a coin, damage counters, markers, and a one-card promo pack.

Since most Pokémon OCG sets releasing this year revolve around the Generation IX titles, it was inevitable that Charizard would receive a new form eventually, and now it’s official.

It wasn’t a part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on release. It was added later in the form of the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event, and had a Dragon Tera Type, but has become an integral part of a lot of players’ teams since, which is no surprise given its popularity.

Reactions to the card are mixed. Some fans say they’d prefer seeing new cards rather than more Charizards, especially since Dark Charizard cards have already released. Others agree, but admit it’s still nice to see it featured on more cards with new artwork.