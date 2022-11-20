How to Ride Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chances are if you have seen any trailer or gameplay for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you have come across footage of trainers riding Koraidon and Miraidon throughout the world on its back.

That’s because unlike previous games in the series, Scarlet and Violet replace the bicycle that players are custom to with the legendary Pokémon on the box art instead. But how exactly do you ride these majestic Pokémon to explore the lush open world on offer? Well, that is what we are here to tell you.

How do you ride Koraidon and Miraidon?

To ride one of the two Pokémon, you must first progress far enough in the story to unlock the ability to do so. It’ll take a few hours considering how long the tutorial is, but once you unlock the ability a pop-up will appear on the screen informing you of your success.

If you missed the pop-up though or didn’t read it fully, then don’t panic. You can check to see if either Pokémon is rideable yet by looking at your party Pokémon menu and seeing if either Miraidon or Koraidon is at the bottom of the screen.

If they are, hover over them and if a “Press + to ride” option appears you are in the clear.

And just like the note says, all you need to do is press the + button on your controller to ride the Pokémon like a bicycle while you are outside or in a place that allows it.