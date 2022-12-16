How to pin postcards in Pokémon Go

The Postcard Book was introduced ​​in Pokémon Go back in December 2021. It’s a place trainers can store postcards received via gifts from friends who hail from other countries around the world.

Whenever a trainer sends a gift, a postcard from their location (based on the Pokéstop location they sent it from) is included in the bundle. Then, you can pin them in your Postcard Book. Pinning postcards has become an important step in the process of finding and catching Scatterbug and evolving it into Vivillon to obtain all 18 of its different (and epic-looking) forms for your Pokémon Go Pokédex.

If you’re wondering how to do that, it’s quite simple.

Pinning postcards in Pokémon Go, explained

Pinning postcards in Pokémon Go is as simple as viewing your own gifts in the Item Bag and selecting them. A message will pop up asking if you want to pin the postcard that came with it. Click save (with the little pin icon next to it), and it’ll be done.

Image via Niantic

You can also pin postcards from friends’ gifts by navigating to their Trainer Profiles and pressing the pin icon.

Image via Niantic

If you want to check your Postcard Book to see all the postcards you’ve pinned in there, you can find it via the Item Bag or Trainer Profile menus. Accessing it will allow you to sort postcards based on the date you received them or who sent them. You can remove them, too.

Image via Niantic

It’s as simple as that. Obtaining postcards from all around the world, however, is a different story. You’ll either need to be well-traveled, have friends who are well-traveled, or have friends from all four corners of the globe.

Still, it’s a nifty addition to Pokémon Go—especially now that it serves a purpose for those who want to all of Vivillon’s forms.