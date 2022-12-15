How to evolve Scatterbug in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has released new bugs into the universe, and trainers are already out trying to find them to evolve them into different kinds of Vivillon. There are 18 of them to collect, so players will need to catch and evolve a ton of Scatterbug.

The process to evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa and then into Vivillon is quite easy, but it may take players quite some time to get all of the necessary things they need. Players will need a very large amount of Scatterbug Candy in order to evolve it all the way up to its final evolution, Vivillon.

To evolve Scatterbug into Spewpa, players will need 25 Scatterbug Candy. To evolve Spewpa into Vivillon, players will then need an additional 100 Scatterbug Candy in order to turn the cute little bug into a beautiful moth.

Players looking to get all 18 versions of Vivillon will need to gather quite a bit of Candy; players won’t get a Vivillon when they go to pin the last Postcard that allows a Pokémon to spawn, it will spawn a Scatterbug. That means players will need a whole lot of Candy to get all 18 versions of Vivillon since it is 125 Candy per version.

That totals 2,250 Candy needed to complete the collection.

Those who are going to start their hunt for all of the variations will want to set a Scatterbug as their buddy and use all of their Rare Candies in Pokémon Go on evolving Scatterbugs in order to get the collection as fast as possible.