Pokémon Legends: Arceus is taking players to a new yet familiar region as we go back in time to the Hisui region, an ancient version of what became Sinnoh.

As you’d expect, plenty of Pokémon from the Sinnoh region will be available to encounter and capture, and these include some of its most iconic legendary Pokémon. Arceus is the focal Pokémon of this game, but you’ll be able to get your hands on other favorites, like Darkrai and Shaymin, by completing certain in-game events. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Darkrai and Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Serebii

Both Shaymin and Darkrai will be available for players to capture via research quests after completing the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but there is a catch.

To get access to these research quests, you’ll need to have saved files of previous Pokémon games on your Nintendo Switch device. Darkrai will be distributed to those with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on their device. Shaymin can be acquired by those with Pokémon Sword or Shield.

Both of these research quests can be found in Jublife Village after you’ve viewed the end credits of the game. Along with these Pokémon, the save files will also warrant players the gift of in-game outfits available once they join the Galaxy Expedition Team. Modern Team Galactic set is available for BDSP and Shaymin Kimono set for Sword and Shield.

That’s not all. If you’ve got a Pokémon Lets Go! Save game, you’ll earn yourself Pikachu and Eevee masks, so make sure you get all the collectibles applicable to you while playing the game.