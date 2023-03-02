How to get a Golden Lure module in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go players have a lot of activities to look forward to with the latest season’s release earlier this month, called Rising Heroes.

It features several events throughout the month, as well as new Pokémon to catch and more rotating Raids to clear.

One of the new Pokémon joining the roster is called Gimmighoul. This is a Ghost-type Pokémon that’s represented in a chest, or holding a coin, depending on its form.

The “Coin Hunter” was introduced with the Ninth generation in the Pokémon license, corresponding to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It now has made its way to the AR mobile game. It joined the roster on Feb. 27, alongside new connectivity features.

To catch and evolve the Pokémon, players have to use a specific feature of the game: they must use the connectivity feature introduced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest-released console games in the license.

Once they’ve caught the Pokémon, they’ll need to get 999 Gimmighoul coins to evolve it to Gholdengo, and collecting those coins will be considerably fastened by using a Golden Lure module. Here is how to get it.

How to get a Golden Lure module in Pokemon Go

Golden Lure modules allow players to turn PokéStops into Golden ones. When transformed, they will yield additional rewards, including Gimmighoul coins.

For this reason, it’s the easiest way to evolve Gimmighoul to Gholdengo. The second way is to catch more Gimmighoul, similar to candies for normal evolutions. This is also the only way to use those special Coins in Pokémon GO.

To get a Golden Lure module, players must send postcards from their Pokémon GO account to their Pokémon Scarlet or Violet one. Here is how to do it:

Launch Pokémon GO on your mobile device, and Pokémon Scarlet or Violet on Nintendo Switch.

Press X to get in the menu and select the Poké Portal on Switch.

Select “Mystery Gift”.

Choose “Pair with a Pokémon GO account”.

The Switch will look for the account and should find your Trainer Name.

It means players must own at least one of both games to access this content. It’s also possible to send postcards to a friend’s account, or trade the Pokémon directly with other players, though.

Postcards are obtained when opening gifts given by friends in Pokémon GO, as well as visiting PokéStops and Gyms. You have to send Postcards for five days to get one Lure.

To send a Postcard, find its details, tap on the menu in the bottom-right corner of the window, and select “Send to Nintendo Switch” after you’ve established the connection.

Evolving Gimmighoul to Gholdengo will require 999 of them, so you’ll have to be patient.

That’s also how you’ll get Coin Bags, which are required to catch Gimmighoul in the overworld. You’ll only spot it in his Roaming form, as his Chest form is still exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the time of writing.

Keep in mind that you can only hold one Golden Lure module at a time, so don’t bother trying to get more before using it. More information on the feature is included on the Pokémon Go Help Center website.