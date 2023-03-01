Can Gimmighoul and Gholdengo be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

This is way more than one in 999.

Coins shine in the sunlight when you polish them, but can a Gimmighoul be Shiny in Pokémon Go? That is the question players are asking as Gimmighoul and Gholdengo are now available in the game thanks to a new feature.

Pokémon Go players can catch Gimmighoul in its Roaming Form, which is exclusive to the mobile game, thanks to interlinked content being pushed live with Scarlet and Violet.

By connecting Pokémon Go to a copy of Scarlet or Violet, players can send Postcards to their Nintendo Switch. This will unlock a Coin Bag and the ability to encounter Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in Pokémon Go only.

But can the little coin gremlin or its evolved form Gholdengo be Shiny?

Can you catch Shiny Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon Go?

While Gimmighoul can be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, its Roaming Form is currently not available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go.

Related: What are Gimmighoul Coins for and how to get them in Pokemon Go?

This means you can’t get Shiny Gimmighoul, or Shiny Gholdengo, in Pokémon Go as of the Coin Hunter Pokémon being released in the mobile game. But don’t lose hope yet.

While neither Pokémon is obtainable as a Shiny now, this will certainly change in a future update. Niantic is known for using Pokémon like Gimmighoul that have a unique element to how you encounter them as focal points for larger events after they release, so for now, all you need to do is wait until that event comes around.