Pokémon Go is giving fans a double Community Day with Slowpoke this month

March will be a busy month for Pokémon Go fans because Season 10 has just started and features a lot of events and new content to discover.

The Festival of Colors will kick off next week. Afterward, players will be able to enjoy a Community Day featuring Slowpoke and its Galarian version on March 18, according to Serebii.

Related: Niantic is taunting Pokemon Go players with Hawlucha Timed Research they can never complete

The event will also introduce Shiny Galarian Slowpoke for the first time. Players will get double content from the Community Day with both Pokémon versions getting spawn rate increases.

In addition, the featured Pokémon caught will be special since they’ll learn the unique attack Surf. It includes Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day on March 18th 2023 will focus on Slowpoke & Galarian Slowpoke. Runs from 2pm to 5pm local time

Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/51vxVuSw1f — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 2, 2023

From 2pm to 5pm local time, players will get various bonuses for playing. They’ll earn tripled Catch Experience points, double Candies for catching Pokémon, as well as an increased XL Candy appearance rate.

Similarly to previous Community Days, Incense and Lure Module effects will get an increased length of three hours.

Players will also be able to get the option of paying for an enhanced Community Day experience. A ticket can be purchased for a Spacial Research called “Field Notes: Slow and Slower.”

Lastly, a Timed Research will allow players to earn four King’s Rock items, which are used for Slowking’s evolution. In addition, Slowbro’s evolution requirement will change for the Psychic type during Community Day.