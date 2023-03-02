Niantic is taunting Pokemon Go players with Hawlucha Timed Research they can never complete

That is one way to tell players to travel.

Whenever a new Pokémon is added to Pokémon Go, Niantic tends to put some special content live around it to give players extra encounters with it and make the introduction feel a bit more special. That is happening right now with Hawlucha, but the bonuses for the Pokémon are actually taunting players around the world.

To celebrate Hawlucha being added for the first time, Niantic also released a set of Timed Research called Choose Your Fighting Type that will give players some excellent rewards and encounters with Fighting-type Pokémon.

There’s just one problem though—it is all locked to Mexico. That’s right. Hawlucha is a region-locked Pokémon that can only be encountered by players near or around Mexico. In addition to that, this Timed Research starts off by asking players to spin a PokéStop… in Mexico specifically.

For some reason, despite Hawlucha only being available in Mexico and the research tasks being location-specific, players outside of the country are still seeing it appear. As a result, the Pokémon Go community is confused and upset that this content is essentially teasing them about being unable to catch such a popular Pokémon.

As some players are saying: “Pokémon Go… to another country.” What a start to the new season.

Niantic has not acknowledged this error and players will seemingly have to deal with this piece of Timed Research hovering in their menus until it ends and is removed. Meanwhile, if you do live in Mexico, you can complete all the research to get some nice rewards and encounters with powerful Fighting-type Pokémon.