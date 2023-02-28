Hawlucha is finally coming to Pokémon Go—but there’s a catch

A new season of Pokémon Go content will bring the opportunity for plenty of new Pokémon to finally make their appearance in the mobile title. As part of this heroic update, Hawlucha will be one such Pokémon making its debut—but with one major caveat.

Starting on March 1, Pokémon Go will swap over to its 10th season of content, Rising Heroes. The focus is loosely based on teamwork and other heroic themes, which makes Hawlucha a somewhat fitting inclusion since it is flashy in both its looks and approach to battle.

A lot of Pokémon fans were excited at the idea of finally being able to catch Hawlucha, both to use in battle and as a way to enhance their Pokédex. But Niantic has now confirmed that the Wrestling Pokémon is the latest addition to Pokémon Go’s regional exclusive list.

While Hawlucha will be added to Pokémon Go on March 1 alongside the start of the Rising Heroes season, it will be region-locked to Mexico. This means only players in Mexico and its immediate surrounding areas can actually catch the Pokémon at launch.

At least the announcement was cool, with Pokémon Go socials sharing a poster themed like one you would see for a wrestling show taped onto windows around town. It is also fitting of Hawlucha since the Pokémon is themed after a classic Mexican luchador.

For players who do want to catch Hawlucha, your best bet, for now, is to wait until it is included in a future event—or trade with a friend who is taking a trip to Mexico when they get back.