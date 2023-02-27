How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Go

A few months ago, Pokémon Go players began to be followed by a strange, unknown creature holding what appeared to be a large coin. Since then, we’ve come to learn that this Pokémon is known as Gimmighoul, who made its debut in the recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, and players of the mobile game can finally add it to their teams.

As of today, when players connect their Pokémon Go account to Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and send the Switch titles a postcard, they will receive a Coin Bag that can be used to make Gimmighoul appear in its Roaming form for a short duration. This functions nearly identically to the Mystery Box, which is used to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Meltan.

When Pokémon HOME connectivity begins with Scarlet and Violet, players will even be able to send Roaming Form Gimmighoul to these titles—making it the only way to get a hold of this Pokémon in this unique form without it simply running off.

Catching Roaming Form Gimmighoul will earn players Gimmighoul Coins, an item that some players may already have a small quantity of when the Pokémon first made its appearance in the game. While these Coins don’t do much on their own, collecting a large number of them can lead to a massive change within Gimmighoul.

Evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Go, explained

Just like in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Gimmighoul Coins are the key to evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Go. Once players successfully obtain 999 Gimmighoul Coins, they will have the option to evolve any Roaming Form Gimmighoul in their possession.

Catching Gimmighoul and walking with it as your Buddy gives players a handful of Coins at a time, but the most efficient way to find Gimmighoul Coins is through Golden Lure Modules, which can be obtained after sending multiple postcards to Scarlet and Violet. While this item is active, PokéStops will change to Golden PokéStops and reward players with even more Coins for spinning disks—even spawning Gimmighoul around them without needing to open the Coin Bag.

Notably, Gholdengo evolved from Gimmighoul in this particular form don’t appear to have any differences from a normal Gholdengo. Therefore, players may want to keep a few Roaming Form Gimmighoul in their boxes to eventually send to Scarlet and Violet since it cannot be obtained in that appearance in those titles.