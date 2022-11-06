Can you catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go?

The little cryptid is up to something in two games.

After sort of skipping a generation, Niantic and Game Freak are bringing back interlinked features between the main series Pokémon games and Pokémon Go. This has already started in a small way with the reveal of Gimmighoul being done through the mobile game while technically being a Gen 9 Pokémon that will debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gimmighoul is a fairly unique design concept, as players journeying through the Paldea region will be able to encounter two distinct forms of the Pokémon. However, only one of them will be available to actually capture in SV.

The form players will find in SV is Gimmighoul (Chest Form) and it is known for using its ghostly powers to control people who draw near in order to collect mysterious coins. Once encountered, this variant of Gimmighoul can be captured, though not all of its mysteries have been unraveled yet.

There is a second form that is appearing in both SV and Pokémon Go known as Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) and it is the version players will likely have the most trouble with—outside of potential in-game quests.

Can you find and catch Gimmighoul Chest and Roaming in Pokémon Go?

Image via Niantic

According to Niantic, compatibility between Pokémon Go and SV will be added to both games at some point in 2023. This isn’t odd, as most Pokémon games have delayed connectivity with Pokémon Go and Pokémon HOME if they are added.

With that connectivity, players will be able to actually catch Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) in Pokémon Go rather than just occasionally seeing the little gremlin running around while you collect mysterious coins.

Gimmighoul (Chest Form) will seemingly only be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. And, while the roaming variant will appear and perhaps play a role of some kind in a story quest, you won’t be able to catch it in the main games. This means it is technically a Pokémon Go exclusive in the same way Meltan has been.

More information about this crossover, how it will function, and if there will be additional content surrounding it should be shared post-SV launch on Nov. 18.