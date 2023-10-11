How to find Shroomish and Breloom in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Look out for the spores while you search.

Shroomish is a popular early encounter from Hoenn that has a lot of utility for battles once you evolve it—but where can you catch Shroomish and can the Mushroom Pokémon be Shiny when you find one?

Shroomish was first added to Pokémon Go in December 2017 when Niantic introduced Pokémon from the Hoenn region to the handheld title, and it has stuck around ever since. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean you will see this Grass-type often.

Once you find a Shroomish, you won’t have to grind too hard to evolve it into a Breloom. But if you are struggling to get the encounter you need, we have compiled all of the relevant information to help you get a Shroomish and hunt for a Shiny in Pokémon Go.

How to catch Shroomish in Pokémon Go

Depending on when you look, Shroomish has no guaranteed way to encounter it in Pokémon Go. It is available as a standard encounter in the wild. Outside that, it has not been featured in Eggs since October 2020 or Field Research since July 2021. It did appear as a featured encounter during Oddish Research Day on Sept. 17 and had a Spotlight Hour on Oct. 10.

Since you won’t be finding many Shroomish in the wild—unless you are lucky—remember to pop a Pinap Berry to get some extra Candy when you do catch one so you can use it later.

How to evolve Shroomish into Breloom in Pokémon Go

Breloom is a strong Pokémon in certain parts of the Go Battle League and is fairly easy to obtain too.

Even with it being a great Grass and Fighting-type option for your team, it only takes 50 Shroomish Candy to evolve your Shroomish into Breloom. You can get that by using Pinap Berries when catching Shroomish to get bonus Candy or walking with a Shroomish as your Buddy.

Can Shroomish be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Shroomish has been obtainable in its Shiny variant. This came about seven months before Niantic made every Pokémon from Hoenn’s Shiny available during Go Tour: Hoenn back in February.

