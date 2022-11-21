How to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Frigibax is a dual-type Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its charming design has captivated the masses, and trainers are searching far and wide to catch it.

The little dragon is more than an adorable companion Pokémon though. It evolves into Arctibax and eventually, Baxcalibur, a Pseudo-legendary Pokémon similar to Dragonite.

And like most Pokémon that have a three-stage evolutionary line, it’s relatively easy to help it reach its final form in Scarlet and Violet.

Frigibax to Arctibax and Baxcalibur Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

After catching Frigibax, the first step is to hit level 35, at which point, it will evolve into Artcbax. Frigibax is typically around level 26 when caught in the wild, so it shouldn’t take long.

The same can’t be said for the next part, though.

Artcbax evolves into Baxcalibur at level 54, which means you’ll need to grind out 19 levels that could take all the way until you reach the end-game. So, if you were hoping to use Baxcalibur sooner, you’ll need to use EXP Candies to speed up the process.

The best place to find those is Tera Raid Battles, which appear as glowing crystals in Paldea or can be accessed via the Poké Portal.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It takes a bit of time and effort to evolve Frigibax into Arctibax and Baxcalibur, but it’s worth it. Baxcalibur is an absolute monster in battle. Dark, Dragon, Ice, and Normal attacks are all at its disposal.

Plus, it’s always wise to have a powerful Dragon-type Pokémon in your party.