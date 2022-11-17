Depending on the generation you are playing, Pseudo Legendary Pokémon might not become available to catch until you approach the end of the game. But because Pokémon Scarlet and Violet take the open-world approach to region design, you can pretty reliably grab yourself a Frigibax without having to wait until the closing hours.

Frigibax looks like a little ice gremlin, but it is actually a Dragon/Ice-type juggernaut that will eventually turn into the cryogenic dragon Baxcalibur.

In its final form, the Ice Dragon Pokémon is known for blasting air from its mouth that can instantly freeze liquid-hot lava and using its dorsal blade to cut down enemies with swift, flipping movements. And, as a Pseudo Legendary Pokémon, the stats for Braxcalibur are comparable to some of the strongest species in the franchise.

You will still have to work to encounter Frigibax early since it is known for being both hard to find and located in more difficult areas of the game, but there are certain ways around that.

All Frigibax locations and how to catch one early in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Frigibax dwells deep in caves that sit within areas covered in deep snow and is very rarely seen by travelers, but its location in the Pokédex is actually rather varied.

Along with a single spot where you can find it just before entering a more sandy landscape on the right side of Paldea, the entire Northern part of the map is its den. There is actually a mostly guaranteed encounter with one near the back of the Glaseado Mountain via Tera Raid encounter.

Outside of that, you will just need to get lucky exploring the mountains and avoiding some particularly powerful Pokémon in certain areas. It is a trek to get all the way over to the mountain range early on, but it might be worth it to do so if you are set on having Baxcalibur on the team.

And don’t worry, just because the Pokédex entry says it likes to live in caves, doesn’t mean you can’t encounter them in the open too. They are actually prone to spawning on paths and you can find them at about any point within the highlighted area.