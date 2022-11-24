How to craft and find the Dragon Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Who said dragons can’t dance?

Okay, no one really said that, but TM 100: Dragon Dance only solidifies the fact that dragons can move.

Not only do they know how to shake their tail feathers, but they also boost their attack and speed stat by one stage while they boogie all over their opponent.

Want your Pokémon to be able to do the same? Just continue reading our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet guide below.

Where to find the Dragon Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Dragon Dance TM can be found by making your way to the south border of the map which is where you can spot the entrance of the Intel Grotto. Enter the cave and make your way to the northeast of Poco Path.

To the west of a pond found there, within a dark area, you should find TM 100, Dragon Dance. Refer to the screenshot above for the exact location of the Dragon Dance TM.

How to craft the Dragon Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways in which you add TM 100: Dragon Dance to your TM list in the TM Machine, either by first finding the Dragon Dance TM in the overworld by following the instructions above or by beating the Team Star Fighting Crew.

After completing either one of those prerequisites, you will need sufficient materials to actually craft the TM. Below are all of the materials required to craft TM 100: Dragon Dance:

5,000 LP

5x Gible Scales

3x Noibat Fur

3x Tatsugiri Scales

LP (League Points) can be acquired by taking down Team Star bases, or by participating in Tera Raid battles. The rest of the materials can be found by beating Pokémon found in the overworld.