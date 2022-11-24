The more effort you put in, the more you get out of it.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring a whole new power level to the gaming world’s biggest franchise. It’s been three years since Sword and Shield, and finally, Pokémon fans have got their fix again with a mainline game.

Scarlet and Violet have been a wild ride for fans. The title has had some hilarious glitches plaguing the title, with some excellent gameplay elements hidden underneath.

Game Freak has kept some features from previous titles in this installment, for a good reason.

Effort Values are, thankfully, a part of Scarlet and Violet. This feature helps determine your character’s strengths and weaknesses within their abilities.

How do I see Effort Values in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

To see Effort Values in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, go to your Pokémon’s stat screen and switch over to the yellow graph (second tab). Therein lies your Effort Values.

To do this you’ll have to:

Open your Pokémon’s status summary page.

Go to Moves and Stats (one to the left).

Switch to the EV graph from the stats graph by pressing L.

Effort Values allow players to see all their Pokémon’s stats, including Attack, Defense, Speed, HP, Special Attack, and Special Defense. In the EV graphs, you’ll see a wheel with points leading in different directions toward the areas to improve upon. These points will show you how developed your Pokémon is in that area.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to see exact EV numbers in-game.

The maximum amount of Effort Values for one Pokémon stat is 252. When you’ve reached the maximum for a particular statistic, it’ll start to sparkle. The total number of EVs across all six of a Pokémon’s stats cannot be more than 510.

The two ways of developing your Effort Values are:

Fighting other Pokémon.

Buying Vitamins and Minerals at stores across Paldea.

Once you’ve fought other Pokémon, it should increase your stats (just a little) after you’ve beaten them. On top of that, buying Vitamins and Minerals to increase Effort Values is another effective way of making your Pokémon stronger for a particular battle, and allows you to focus on specific stat increases.

Each Vitamin or Mineral will give you 10+ points in a chosen stat.

Here is what each Vitamin and Mineral apply boosts for: