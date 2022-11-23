Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet players benefit from glitches as performance issue debate wages on

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! That’s the mindset that has seen some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players find ways to use some of the game’s glitches, which are tied to its performance woes, to their advantage.

Some are using them to duplicate Pokémon, while others are making catching Shinies easier. The ethics of that are up to debate, but it has been a thing since Gen I.

Speaking of debates and performance issues, Pokémon fans have found themselves at odds with each other over the state of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. On the one hand, some insist it’s an abysmal mess that should have been delayed, and on the other, some believe it’s a huge step forward despite its issues.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the most pressing topics in the world of Pokémon news.

Players discovered a Pokémon duplicate glitch in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon duplication glitches are as old as the franchise itself. They appeared in Generation I in the form of disconnecting in the middle of a trade or turning off the power at the right time while using the Storage System.

26 years have passed since then. How time flies! And although the method has changed, players have figured out a way to do it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

First, you need to save the game and turn off the auto-save feature after encountering the Pokémon you want. Then, after catching it, walk to the closest town, save the game, quit it, and start it up again.

What this should do is reset the wild Pokémon around the town to the same state as before you quit, including the Pokémon you caught. Then you can catch it again.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Another Scarlet and Violet glitch makes catching shiny Pokémon a breeze

On the topic of glitches, players have also found a way to increase the odds of catching shiny Pokémon by setting up and subsequently tearing down a picnic near Mass Outbreaks of Pokémon. The best method according to some players is to knock out 60 Pokémon, which reduces the one in 4,096 chance of finding a shiny Pokémon during a Mass Outbreak to one in 1,365.

Then, set up the picnic table and take it down, which will effectively reset spawns in the entire area, meaning you can keep hunting for that shiny without delay.

Keep repeating it until you’re successful!

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fans agree Scarlet and Violet release should have been delayed

In other news, Pokémon fans who are bitterly disappointed with Scarlet and Violet’s performance issues feel like its release should have been delayed until things were more polished. The consensus is Game Freak and Nintendo probably rushed to release it before the holidays because it’s a window that boosts sales numbers quite a bit.

Of course, that’s all just speculation—but it’s something more players are starting to believe.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Performance issues aside, some believe Scarlet and Violet is big leap forward

In spite of all the doom and gloom about Scarlet and Violet, some optimistic fans pointed out that while its performance issues are inexcusable, the game is otherwise an impressive feat.

In their view, the life and vibrancy of the Paldea region is something Pokémon fans haven’t experienced before, and although it’s imperfect, it’s a big step in the right direction as far as open worlds go.

Image via The Pokémon Company

As the debate rages on, everyone agrees the performance issues need to be addressed. It’s unclear if, or when, that will happen, though this particular Pokémon columnist is certainly hoping it’s sooner rather than later!

History suggests most Pokémon patches have fixed crashes, freezes, and game-breaking bugs rather than performance. But there’s also never been anything as dire as this.