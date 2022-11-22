Pokemon fans insist Scarlet and Violet is huge leap forward despite performance issues

The topic of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being a disappointment that left many with a bitter taste in their mouth is an old story now. While one-half of the community is still heavily fixated on the glaring performance issues and demands refunds since its release on Nov. 18, the other half of the Pokémon community believes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is “the greatest jump forward the franchise has ever made.”

The Pokémon subreddit is teeming with criticism directed toward Nintendo. In the sea of complaints, you can find a few hopeful posts that highlight the ups of the game.

The first and most obvious features are the sheer visuals and world-building in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. “The life and vibrancy people are experiencing in this game is nothing like we’ve ever experienced, not even in PLA. That can’t be conveyed in still screenshots, and try as I might, my post probably won’t do it justice either,” a fan said on Reddit.

Thanks to the unique game design, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a flavor like no other iteration of the game before since Nintendo went the extra mile and created even the slightest details, like shifting sands and explosions that players wouldn’t normally notice. “And say what you will about the mine areas with garbage caves, but the Carkol herds, Tumbleweed mons, and exploding Voltorbs still give it so much life,” another fan said.

Although these fans are still looking on the bright side of the game, it doesn’t mean they are blind to the glaring issues. Instead, they choose not to overfocus on the performance of the game and simply enjoy it.