Think of all the Shiny Pokémon you could have.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have dropped and there are Pokémon waiting to be caught throughout Paldea. Users from across the globe are ready to fill their Pokédex with countless different Pokémon, battling it out against the best along the way.

You can collect, train, sell, trade, and breed as many Pokémon as you want. Paldea is your oyster and all you’ve got to do is get traveling across each and every terrain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Since the release of Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996, methods have been introduced into the game that’ll give you the upper hand when collecting all your Pokémon.

They can increase the odds of getting a particular type of Pokémon, increase the speed at which you hatch eggs, and overall add new elements to the game.

Does the Masuda Method work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Masuda Method is a technique that has been around for a few generations of Pokémon. The method is used to increase the odds of a shiny Pokemon hatching from one of your eggs. And, thankfully, the technique does still work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You’ll have to buddy up and get cracking so you can get your hands on a shiny Pokémon.

To do the Masuda Method, you’ll need two Pokémon from two separate countries, like Japan and Australia. Then you’ll have to get breeding. The two Pokémon must be from two countries with different languages.

If you’ve got yourself a shiny charm, then you’re in luck. The shiny charm, in addition to the Masuda Method, will net you even higher results.

That’s about it. You’ll have to get breeding and use the Masuda Method to get as many shiny Pokémon as you can to add to your growing Scarlet and Violet party.