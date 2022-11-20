Where to find the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Now get out of the classroom for good.

Shiny Pokémon are a prize many trainers covet more than anything else in Pokémon games, which means hunting for them during an adventure and once the story is complete has become a staple for the franchise.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have similar Shiny mechanics to previous games—despite a few oddities—and that includes the inclusion of a Shiny Charm.

A Shiny Charm is typically a post-game item that gives players a natural boost to encountering Shiny Pokémon compared to the regular odds. In the case of Scarlet and Violet, this means players instantly double their chances at finding a Shiny every time a Pokémon spawns—putting the new odds at one in 1,365.67 encounters rather than the base one in 4,096 that has become standard.

But players won’t just be able to find the Shiny Charm during their adventures as, once again, Game Freak has put a hefty unlock condition on the booster.

How to unlock the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like in basically every Pokémon game since its inception, the Shiny Charm can only be obtained one way—by completing the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex.

This means you will not only need to catch or evolve every Pokémon you can catch during your own journey through the Paldea region, but you will also need to find a few friends to help you fill the gaps that may exist depending on the version you chose.

Once you have successfully filled out all 400 pages of the Paldean Pokédex, you will need to head back to your version’s Academy in Mesagoze to speak with your homeroom teacher Professor Jacq.

He will be the one in charge of checking your Scarlet and Violet Pokédex app and awarding you both your diploma for completing it and the Shiny Charm.