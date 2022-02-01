Players who complete the Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will find themselves in one final battle, this being the most difficult in the game.

Arceus is the final secret boss to the game. If you plan on adding the Mythical Pokémon to your collection, you’ll need to best it in combat first.

This is by far the most difficult fight in the game. If you know how Arceus moves, however, it can become a little easier. Here’s all you need to know so you can beat Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to beat Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Arceus is the toughest fight that players will encounter during their time playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This is because of the deep moveset that Arceus boasts and the frequency in which these attacks come.

The first phase of the fight will see Arceus create exploding circles on the floor or the arena while sending out a blue ring of damage from itself to the edges. All you need to do is keep rolling out of the attacks towards one direction and over the blue ring. Once you’ve successfully rolled over the blue ring and out the way of the circles, you can throw one of two balms.

In the next phase, Arceus will use Judgement sending beams of light hurling at the player. Listen for the sound as these are fired off and get ready to roll away from danger. You won’t want to attempt to throw any balms during this stage, just wait until it’s over.

When you see Arceus glow red that means it’s preparing for its third attack. This move will see the Pokémon teleport. To escape danger, you’ll need to sprint and roll into a safe sound surrounding its new location. Once in the safe zone, feel free to throw balms.

If Arceus disappears along with the music, look around for a crack appearing in the arena as the Pokémon will charge out of this directly at the player. Once you see where Arceus is coming from, roll out of the way.

The last ability that Arceus it will spawn clones with three orbs above them. Move into the safe zone and throw balms at Arceus until you locate the real one. This one will begin glowing red and charging. Make sure you land three balms to destroy the orbs before charging is complete. If done successfully, you can now throw a Pokémon into battle.

If you win the battle with Arceus then you can land a ton of balms while the Pokémon is stunned. From then on, use these tips once again to avoid attacks, land balms, and ultimately beat the game.