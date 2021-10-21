Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A few days after some shaky and unreliable “found footage” was released featuring a researcher exploring a snowy area in the Hisui region, Professor Oak was able to restore the video to full HD, which revealed new Pokémon being added to Pokémon Legends: Arceus—Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark.

These new forms of the usually Unovan native Pokémon see it change from the traditional Dark-type to a Normal and Ghost-type, though that seems a bit odd considering it’s hanging out in the snowier portions of the ancient region. This is also the first combination of these typings in the history of the series and leaves the species only weak, ironically enough, to Dark-type attacks.

Originally, the researcher in the video described the Pokémon we now know as Hisuian Zorua as adorable before being startled and presumably attacked by something we couldn’t see.

With this updated footage, the attacking Pokémon seems to have been a wraith-like form that Hisuian Zoroark is capable of potentially turning into thanks to its partial Ghost-typing. Alternatively, it could have just been a different take on what a Ghost-type attack looks like, such as Shadow Sneak.

Once the camera is dropped, Zorua approaches the downed researcher with concern, while we also get our first glimpse of the ghostly red and white Zoroark appearing behind it. We’ll likely learn more about the new forms as we get closer to the release of Legends: Arceus on Jan. 28, 2022.